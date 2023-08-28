Watch CBS News
Road rage shooting ends Fairfield high school football game early

By Richard Ramos

FAIRFIELD — A high school football game in Fairfield had to end early Saturday after a road rage shooting, authorities said Sunday.

The Fairfield Police Department said two vehicles were involved in a toad rage incident along East Atlantic Avenue when an occupant of one vehicle fired a gun into the air.

It happened near Fairfield High's stadium, so a game that was happening there ended early out of an abundance of caution.

Those involved in the incident fled before authorities arrived. Fairfield police said they were able to obtain vehicle information related to the suspects.

