Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.

Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle may be armed with a firearm, and the SWAT team is responding.

Florin Road is closed between Riverside Boulevard and Gloria Drive.