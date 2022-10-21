Watch CBS News
Local News

Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.

Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. 

Police say the occupants of the vehicle may be armed with a firearm, and the SWAT team is responding.

Florin Road is closed between Riverside Boulevard and Gloria Drive.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

