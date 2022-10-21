Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.
Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle may be armed with a firearm, and the SWAT team is responding.
Florin Road is closed between Riverside Boulevard and Gloria Drive.
