Layoffs announced in West Sacramento as wine distributor exits California

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A major alcohol distributor preparing to leave California has alerted the state that more than a thousand layoffs are coming.

Republic National Distributing Company announced in June that it was planning wind down business in the state.

The impact of that move became clearer in July when RNDC filed a series of Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. In total, the company lists a total of 1,756 of layoffs expected in California.

In West Sacramento, where RNDC acquired Young's Market Company in 2022, a total of 136 layoffs are listed.

The layoffs and California exit comes as the wine industry as a whole faces a decline in sales.

