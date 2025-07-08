Layoffs announced in West Sacramento as wine distributor exits California

A major alcohol distributor preparing to leave California has alerted the state that more than a thousand layoffs are coming.

Republic National Distributing Company announced in June that it was planning wind down business in the state.

The impact of that move became clearer in July when RNDC filed a series of Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices. In total, the company lists a total of 1,756 of layoffs expected in California.

In West Sacramento, where RNDC acquired Young's Market Company in 2022, a total of 136 layoffs are listed.

The layoffs and California exit comes as the wine industry as a whole faces a decline in sales.