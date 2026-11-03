Riverbank voters to decide on Measure M, adding voter approval requirements for land use

Riverbank voters are set to decide Tuesday whether to approve voter approval requirements for any city council decision authorizing urban uses of agricultural or open space lands.

Measure M would amend the city's general plan, requiring voter approval for any decision made by the city council that authorizes or facilitates urban uses of agricultural or open space lands, located to the west of the city.

The measure was placed on the ballot through citizen petition, garnering enough support to be voted on in November.

The controversial River Walk housing project, planned for an area roughly two miles northwest of downtown Riverbank, was a contributing factor to the measure's existence. Residents of Riverbank have spoken out against the project, which was approved by city council without voter input.

Supporters of the measure say they want residents to have more input on major development decisions being made by the city. The proposal would ensure that residents have a say in any proposed urban use of agricultural lands in or directly adjacent to the city.

Legal experts have questioned whether the measure is compliant with existing state law. An impartial analysis by the Riverbank City Attorney Tom Hallinan found that the measure is potentially unconstitutional, citing conflicts with housing and annexation laws.