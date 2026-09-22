Riverbank city leaders to vote on massive housing development as Measure M fight looms

Riverbank city leaders are set to vote Tuesday on a major housing development west of the city as residents prepare to decide a separate ballot measure that could give voters more control over future growth.

The River Walk project would bring nearly 2,700 homes, along with commercial development, to hundreds of acres west of Riverbank.

Some residents oppose the project because of its impact on agricultural land.

Riverbank resident and lifelong farmer Gary Pearson said the area includes prime farmland currently producing walnuts, cherries, pumpkins and almonds.

"Once you damage the soil from housing or whatever you do, you can't recover it," Pearson said.

The River Walk vote comes about six weeks before voters decide Measure M in the November election.

Measure M was placed on the ballot through a citizen petition. If approved, it would require majority voter approval for City Council decisions allowing urban development on agricultural or open-space land west of the city.

Riverbank Mayor Rachel Hernandez said she believes some residents are frustrated with how growth and development have been handled.

"I think the voters are frustrated right now," Hernandez said. "They're frustrated about maybe the lack of transparency on certain projects and certain developments that are happening."

The measure is also facing legal questions.

In an impartial analysis prepared for voters, Riverbank City Attorney Tom Hallinan said Measure M is likely unconstitutional because it conflicts with state housing and annexation laws. The analysis warns the city could also face lawsuits from the California attorney general or private developers if the measure passes.

Hernandez said those questions could ultimately be settled in court.

"Whatever happens with Measure M, ultimately the courts are going to have to decide," Hernandez said, adding that taxpayers would have to cover the cost of any legal fight.

The Riverbank City Council is scheduled to consider the River Walk project during its Tuesday meeting.