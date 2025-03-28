River Cats win big in home opener, fans excited for historic season at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO — The first day of what will be a historic baseball season for the Greater Sacramento region is officially in the books.

The Sacramento River Cats showed off at their home opener Friday night versus the Albuquerque Isotopes in a shut out 8-0 win.

"We're always excited for opening night," River Cats fan Darla Cofer said.

At the gates before the game were hundreds of River Cats fans, waiting for months for this moment. Now, baseball is officially back.

"We love the River Cats. [We've] been fans since 2000. Season ticket holders since the first season," Scott Cofer said.

"Championship season. Number 1, River Cats," said an excited fan before the game.

There to remind you that the Cats aren't the only team taking this field this season at Sutter Health Park are the new stadium signs for the Athletics, as the Major League Baseball team hosts its home opener on Monday.

Some A's fans also showed up early on Friday to support their team.

"We're taking it over. Taking it over today!" one A's fan said.

A's and River Cats fans then started singing "Why Can't We Be Friends?" in the line, symbolizing it's all in good fun.

Inside the stadium, the excitement for the season is in the air.

"We're still the home team, still the Giants' farm system. We love 'em. I'm excited to see the year," said River Cats fan Ron Waldon.

Fans enjoyed the first Friday baseball night of the season, from the hot dogs to the home runs to a crowd favorite -- Dinger.

"He's so cuddly. He's so soft and ahhh!" said young River Cats fan Quin of her favorite mascot.

Fans are excited for a season putting Sutter Health Park in the national spotlight.

"It's always a good time. Plus, I'm excited for the A's!" Darla Cofer said.

"The bonus of the A's to me is it's frosting on the cake. We are excited to see it," Scott Cofer added.

The A's home opener is Monday night versus the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.