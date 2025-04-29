Car pulled out of levee near Rio Linda, no one found inside

Car pulled out of levee near Rio Linda

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Crews pulled a car out of a levee near Rio Linda on Monday night, finding no one inside.

The incident happened east of Sacramento International Airport on East Levee Road and Sorento Road around 9 p.m.

First responders found the vehicle upside down in the water.

First responders checking the vehicle in the water.

A working phone and keys were both found inside the car, Metro Fire of Sacramento says. The car was eventually towed out of the water.

No one linked to the vehicle was found in the area.

California Highway Patrol is investigating what led up to the vehicle crashing into the levee.