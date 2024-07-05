Watch CBS News
$10,000 reward offered in search for man accused of killing 3 in Stockton trailer fire

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of a man accused of setting a Stockton trailer on fire, killing his ex-wife and her two children who were inside.

Lisbeth Gutierres, 32, and her two sons—Julian, 10, and Juan Gutierres, 6—were asleep in a camper when the Stockton Police Department says Jose Carmona purposely set the trailer on fire.

It happened on June 25 along along Visalia Court near Harbor Street.

The reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force Sacramento Office.

The task force said Carmona, 59, has ties to Idaho and north Texas. He is Hispanic, 5-foot-7 and weighs around 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Carmona has known aliases of Jose Carmona-Estrada, Roberto Giron-Giron, Felipe Ramirez Leon, Juan Alonzo-Alemndares, Juan Alonzo, Jose Avilla Cardona, and Andres Vecerra Torres.

new-jose-carmona-image.png
Jose Carmona U.S. Marshals Service

It was previously reported by authorities that Carmona and Gutierres were married. However, the task force now said Gutierrez was Carmona's ex-spouse.

friend of Gutierres spoke to CBS Sacramento in the days following the fire and recalled seeing bruises and markings on her body just days before she and her kids were killed. Her father also said she had just moved into the camper.

Richard Ramos

