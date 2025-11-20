Retired racehorse delivers heartfelt birthday surprise to east Sacramento woman

A birthday surprise brought a retired racehorse to an East Sacramento neighborhood, all because of a "longshot" call put out on social media and a pair of willing volunteers.

Judy Courdy grew up riding horses every summer at her uncle's Midwest farm. She has stories of afternoons spent riding her favorite, "Duke," usually, she laughed, without a saddle.

Judy's son, Ryan, told CBS Sacramento that it's harder for his mother, 83, to get out of bed. She's mostly homebound, but for this birthday, her son wanted to do something special.

He wanted to take her back to the days of riding horses at the family ranch but didn't know how to bring a horse to her house.

Ryan put the call out on social media, asking anyone in the Sacramento area if there were companies, nonprofits, or people who brought horses on home calls.

"The response was overwhelming, I really can't believe how many people stepped up and how many people offered," said Ryan.

Delanee Borland responded to the call along with her retired racehorse, Apollo. Loading up the thoroughbred in the trailer from Davis to Judy's East Sacramento street.

"If I can do this for someone, I would hope someone would do it for one of my loved ones, or myself, if I'm ever in a position where I can't be around horses," said Borland.

Judy told CBS Sacramento the surprise took her back to when she was 10 years old.

"It was like it was bringing back all the flashes of all the horses I've ever ridden," said Judy.

Surrounded by her care team, family, and neighbors, Judy fed Apollo carrots and cookies from her wheelchair, just a few feet away from her front door. It was as if no time had passed and Apollo, likely sensing her heart, even gave a few loving taps on her head.

"I am overwhelmed by their kindness," said Ryan, "I haven't seen her that happy in a long time."

Borland and Becca Wittman, who came to assist with the surprise, told CBS Sacramento it was a "no-brainer" to volunteer for the birthday surprise.

They wouldn't take any money and said they didn't do it for any other reason than because the love of horses never goes away.

"I have always felt really strongly that horses transcend a lot of things," said Borland.

The pair works with a nonprofit, CANTER California, a volunteer organization that helps transition Thoroughbred ex-racehorses, like Apollo.