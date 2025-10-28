Modesto medical residents say staff cuts, long hours put patient safety at risk

Family medicine residents working inside Golden Valley Health Centers' Paradise Clinic in Modesto say they're being stretched thin, citing staff cuts, long hours, and low pay that they believe threaten both patient safety and physician well-being.

Doctors spoke out during Tuesday's Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors meeting, calling attention to what they describe as unsustainable working conditions.

"I got into medicine because I want to help people," one resident said during public comment. "But it's becoming harder to give patients the care they deserve."

The Paradise Clinic was once operated by Stanislaus County before being taken over by Golden Valley Health Centers about a year and a half ago. Since that transition, residents say the number of new doctors entering the program each year was cut from twelve to eight, reducing the total residency staff from 36 to just 24 by July 2026.

Dr. Elaine Wong, a chief resident, says the change is already being felt in day-to-day operations.

"By next July, we will be down from 36 resident doctors to just 24," Wong said. "The difference is that we're not seeing our patients again, that continuity is kind of lost effectively."

Residents say the cuts have left them overworked, with fewer people covering the same number of patients. Many report working up to 80 hours a week, including 24-hour shifts with little time to recover between days and nights.

"We definitely want to provide the best care we can," said Dr. Cameron Perez. "But having that sleep deprivation and shifting back and forth from night shift can definitely decrease it overall."

The residents are employed by the Valley Consortium for Medical Education, which oversees their program. They're represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents union, currently bargaining for changes in pay, scheduling, and staffing.

Kayla Authelet, Northern California regional vice president with the union, says the staffing cuts are especially concerning.

"When you see a program that already has residents that are overworked, and they're cutting the number, that does not decrease the number of hours in the week," Authelet said. "People are going to work more often with less breaks."

Golden Valley Health Centers declined to comment but said VCME determines how many residents are accepted each year. Despite the reduction happening after Golden Valley took over the clinic, the organization maintains that the decision was made by VCME.

The Committee of Interns and Residents says those working at the Paradise Clinic earn between $15,000 and $20,000 less than residents in nearby programs.