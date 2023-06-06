Resident arrested after Citrus Heights house fire that left 1 firefighter hurt

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Investigators allege a man allegedly set fire to his own Citrus Heights home in an incident that saw a firefighter get burned.

The fire happened on the morning of June 4 along Basswood Way.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews responded to the scene and found the home going up in flames. During fire suppression efforts, officials say one firefighter was burned.

That injured firefighter had to be taken to the hospital, Metro Fire says.

Arson investigators later determined that the fire had been intentionally set. A man, Robert Jones, who lived at the home with his wife has been arrested.

Jones is now facing numerous arson-related charges. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.