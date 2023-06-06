Watch CBS News
Local News

Resident arrested after Citrus Heights house fire that left 1 firefighter hurt

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Investigators allege a man allegedly set fire to his own Citrus Heights home in an incident that saw a firefighter get burned.

The fire happened on the morning of June 4 along Basswood Way.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews responded to the scene and found the home going up in flames. During fire suppression efforts, officials say one firefighter was burned.

That injured firefighter had to be taken to the hospital, Metro Fire says.

Arson investigators later determined that the fire had been intentionally set. A man, Robert Jones, who lived at the home with his wife has been arrested.

Jones is now facing numerous arson-related charges. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.