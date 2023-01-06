Multiple people shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant

Multiple people shot in Miami Gardens Multiple people shot in Miami Gardens 03:48

MIAMI - Police are investigating after several people were shot outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.

CBS4 has learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed "multiple people" had been shot. Some were transported to area hospitals, others drove themselves.

Unconfirmed reports said 10 people had been shot, though police would not confirm that number.

At least four victims required air rescue and were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

A witness told CBS4 that the shooting happened during rapper French Montana's music video shoot, at the parking lot of the restaurant. He said 10-15 gunshots rang out and people started running everywhere.

Police detectives could be seen outside of the restaurant.

Images from CBS4 cameras showed several police cruisers and fire-rescue units at the scene.

A law enforcement source said detectives will be going through multiple videos posted on social media, as well as, surveillance video from nearby businesses to help in their investigation.

No other details were made available.