Remote-controlled jet causes 2-acre vegetation fire on Florin Road

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that a vegetation fire apparently started by a remote-controlled aircraft burned two acres near Florin Rd. Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the fire was reported at around 9:19 a.m. at 10890 Florin Rd. While no structures were threatened by the incident, it grew to two acre fire before crews were able to stop forward progress.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire may have been caused by a downed remote-control aircraft. Fire officials later confirmed that the official cause of the fire was "controlled flight into terrain" by a jet similar to one featured in a photo that Sacramento Metro Fire shared with CBS13.

A similar type of remote-controlled jet that started a brush fire on Florin Rd. in Sacramento. Sacramento Metro Fire

There were no additional details to report about the fire as of Saturday afternoon.

