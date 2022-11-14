Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

Remains of missing woman found in Antelope Valley Remains of missing woman found in Antelope Valley 02:47

The remains of Rachel Castillo, a Simi Valley woman who went missing on Thursday, were found by detectives in the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives located Castillo's body in a remote part of the Antelope Valley.

So far, SVPD detectives have identified Castillo's former husband, Zarbab Ali as the primary suspect.

The 25-year-old Hawthorne resident was arrested at his parents' home in Victorville.

Castillo and Ali had two children together. The latter would pick up the young children, who are five-years-old and two-years-old, every Thursday morning, according to her family.

Castillo was first reported missing Thursday night after her sister, Emily, arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911.

After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggled had taken place and all of Rachel Castillo's belongings were still at the apartment.

Rachel Castillo was 25-years-old and a single mother.

Her church family met Sunday evening to pray for her safe return, not knowing she'd already been found dead.

"We miss you, we love you, just know that we want to come home and you are so so loved and if you can hear this message know that we're surrounding you with love," Sergio Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez said.