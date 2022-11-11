Watch CBS News
Police seeking help locating missing 25-year-old Simi Valley woman believed to be at risk

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Simi Valley woman. 

Simi Valley Police Department

Simi Valley Police Department disclosed that officers were dispatched to a Rachel Castillo's home "for a call of suspicious circumstances." 

Castillo, 25, was nowhere to be found inside of the home, but officers did locate a significant amount of blood. 

"Given the circumstances, it is believed Rachel is at risk," officers said. 

Castillo is 5'2" tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It was not immediately clear what she was wearing the last time she was seen. 

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact them immediately at (805) 583-6950.

