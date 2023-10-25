Watch CBS News
Registered sex offender arrested for exposing himself in Sonora

By Brandon Downs

SONORA - A registered sex offender was arrested last week in Sonora after police said the offender exposed himself in an obscene and offensive matter. 

On Friday at about 3:15 p.m., police received a report a man was exposing himself near South Washington Street. The Sonora Police Department said it contacted a man matching the report's description and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Danon Brewer.

Police said they developed probable cause to believe Brewer's reported lewd conduct was criminal. He was booked into jail. 

Brewer is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2017 for associated crimes.

The victims were not physically assaulted. 

The city of Sonora is nearly 95 miles southeast of Sacramento in the California foothills, with a population of about 5,100 people.

