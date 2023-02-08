Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly trespassing at Loomis school

LOOMIS – Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at a Loomis-area school.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last week.

Someone called to report that they had asked a man to leave school grounds several times, but he was refusing. Deputies got to the scene in time to find the man in a truck still in the parking lot.

As deputies learned, the man was 32-year-old Michael McKinnon – a registered sex offender, the sheriff's office says.

Suspected meth and a glass pipe were also allegedly found after deputies searched McKinnon.

McKinnon was arrested and is facing charges of unlawfully entering a school as a sex offender registrant, loitering, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia