Reggie Bush gets his 2005 Heisman Trophy back

The Heisman Trust announced Wednesday it is returning the 2005 Heisman Trophy to former University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush.

Along with the formal reinstatement of the trophy, Bush's name is back on the Heisman Winners Archive list. He will also be part of all future Heisman Trophy ceremonies, starting with the 90th Heisman Trophy ceremony this fall.

The Heisman Trophy acknowledged Bush as the most outstanding college football player of 2005, and in a post on X wrote "Welcome back to the Heisman Family, Reggie!" The Trust has also returned the replica to USC.

Bush had no longer been formally recognized as a Heisman recipient because of an NCAA investigation that found Bush and his family received improper benefits while playing football at USC.

The star running back returned his Heisman trophy in 2010. Bush filed a defamation lawsuit in 2023 against the NCAA, disputing a claim that he participated in a 'pay-to-play' scheme.

According to the NCAA investigation, Bush and his family accepted thousands of dollars in cash and free housing from a would-be marketer while Bush was playing for the Trojans beginning in December 2004. According to the NCAA's 67-page report, he and his family were also given an automobile, air travel, hotel lodging, transportation and other benefits.

Bush's attorneys called the allegation patently false, saying he was never paid by USC or any other entity to play for the university.

The Trust's decision to reinstate the Heisman Trophy was based on fundamental changes in college athletics in recent years, including the Supreme Court's 2021 decision which opened the door to student athlete compensation.

This led to the now accepted NIL deals, which allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

"We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back," wrote Michael Comerford, President of The Heisman Trophy Trust in a press release.

The Trust recognized that the compensation of student athletes is an accepted practice and here to stay.

"In 2005, Bush gained more than 2000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns. He received 784 first-place votes, the fifth-most in Heisman Trophy history, while leading USC to a national title berth," wrote Heisman Trophy on X