Red Sox hype ushers in final month of A's first home season in West Sacramento

A's host Red Sox to usher in final month of first home season in West Sacramento

The Athletics' final month of homestands in their inaugural 2025 Sacramento season kicked off with a bang: hosting the Red Sox for a three-game series.

It has been one of the most sought-after tickets all season — right up there with the sold-out Giants, Cubs and Yankees crowds — thanks to all the fan excitement surrounding seeing the "away" team in a smaller, intimate stadium like Sutter Health Park.

"We're gonna be loud tonight. So just be prepared for that," said Red Sox fan Anthony Reyes. "There's a lot of Red Sox presence here, and you're gonna see that over the next couple of days."

It's the first time Red Sox nation has had a chance to take over Sacramento, and fans met that challenge head-on.

"Everybody loves to watch the Red Sox. I love the A's too, don't get me wrong. But I'm rooting for the Red Sox," said Shanelle DeSilva, a local Red Sox fan.

Here, the home-field advantage is not so obvious in the stands on a series like this.

"Any of those big-name teams come here, you know, it brings a lot of people out to see them," said Boston fan John DeSilva.

That is exactly what a brand new West Sacramento business right across the street from Sutter Health Park loves to see.

Birdies Social Club just opened about two weeks ago, just in time for the big Red Sox series and to watch their fans flood in the front doors.

"We're happy to be open now and catching the tail end of the season. There are still a lot of opposing fans filling the stadium, which we are excited to have in here," said Nicholas Wooten, owner of Birdies.

The venue offers a full bar and restaurant menu, weekly events, golf simulators and hopes to be a destination for Sacramento baseball, college football, NFL and NBA fans alike.

"So far, it has a really nice atmosphere!" a pair of Red Sox fans told CBS13 at Birdies.

Birdies management says they are already putting together a game plan for the 2026 season.

"Sacramento was fortunate to have the A's come here and get that big league feel, but having the Red Sox here, you really get that big league feel. It's a special week here," said Wooten. "It's gonna be a fun ending to the baseball season here in Sacramento."

Chico Narganes, born and raised in Boston, enjoyed watching his team in Sacramento.

"I'm psyched to be here in Sacramento watching the Red Sox and the A's. I think it's cool what Sacramento is doing as a town," said Narganes.

The hype is drawing new eyes and new crowds to Sacramento's budding professional baseball scene as the A's inaugural season in town nears its end.

For the first time next year, for the 2026 season, the A's will host Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers at Sutter Health Park as well as the Pirates and Paul Skenes. See the full 2026 schedule here.

To wrap up the current season, the A's host the Reds, the Astros and the Royals at home. The final game of the year versus the Royals is Sunday, Sept. 28.