New reading program uses barbershops to connect Black boys with books

SUISUN CITY – In Solano County, closing the reading gap does not start at the library.

Librarians know kids are not rushing to check out books and research shows little boys of color are not reading proficiently. So, Johnny Parker of Vacaville, head branch manager of Town Square Library, brings books to children in unusual spaces.

The studies show black boys trail black girls. With reading skills, boys are sometimes, on average, two grades behind, Parker said.

Children might not visit a library, but they certainly need a haircut.

In 2019, Parker launched the Reading at the Barbershop program, an idea loosely modeled after similar programs across the U.S. While it began as a pilot program funded by a grant, the Solano County Library eventually took over the funding and expanded it to further reach young girls of color.

Immediately, barber Keir Robinson was game.

"There's something about a chair that when people get in it, they open up," Robinson.

Black barbershops are known for being a safe meeting space to exchange thoughts, debate ideas, and uplift men and boys.

Initially, Robinson heard of the program at a former shop he used to work at; however, he opened his own business and wanted to help young minds explore.

"It's a vessel for me to give to the community what I didn't get," he said.

You will not find classic literature on the shelves. Instead, books reflecting the immediate communities that are sometimes written by Black, Latino, and Asian authors.

Children are allowed to take books home, Parker said. As for how he got businesses to get involved, it boils down to an easy question:

"The first thing that I asked them is, 'Do you want to be a part of your community?'" he said.

Currently, there are 13 barbershops and beauty salons participating in the program.