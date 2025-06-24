Watch CBS News
Robbery suspect surrenders in Rancho Cordova after hours-long standoff

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

 A robbery suspect has been detained after a four-hour standoff in Rancho Cordova overnight.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating a robbery around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies located that robbery suspect at a home along Moraine Circle in Rancho Cordova just before midnight. The home was surrounded and a standoff began.

At one point, the sheriff's office says the suspect opened the garage and came out with a gun, then went back inside.

Drones, K9s, and a SWAT team were deployed to deal with the suspect. Nearby residences were also asked to evacuate during the situation.

The sheriff's office noted that the suspect was well-known to law enforcement, with the person already having an outstanding warrant for another robbery case.

Early Tuesday morning, negotiators were able to convince the suspect to surrender peacefully.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point in the investigation. 

