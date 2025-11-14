Rancho Cordova weighs cash incentives to attract more family entertainment, dining options

Rancho Cordova is California's fifth-fastest-growing city, with thousands of new homes being built. But when it comes to fine dining and family entertainment, current options are limited.

Peek-a-Boo Factory is one of the city's newest businesses. They just opened last month and chose Rancho Cordova because of the need for more family-oriented places.

"Rancho Cordova has the greatest growing population of kids and families in the entire Greater Sacramento area," said Gabby Hernandez with Peek-a-Boo Factory.

There are some other options like Sactown Family Fun minigolf and arcade, but many people say they want more.

"I really don't see a bunch of fun places," said Stephanie Hudson with Sactown Family Fun. "I don't see somewhere where kids can go and be safe and have fun."

So now, Rancho Cordova city leaders are considering paying money to bring more businesses to town.

Under the proposal, the city would offer up to $25,000 to attract things like movie theaters, bowling alleys, fitness centers, child care services and full-service bars and restaurants.

The city says the incentives could help boost tax revenue and encourage more people to make Rancho Cordova their new destination for family fun.

"I think that's an awesome idea to try to recruit and find different opportunities," Hernandez said.

Funding for the economic incentives would come from a sales tax increase passed by voters in 2020. The city council will consider approving the plan at its meeting on Monday.