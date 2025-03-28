Stolen U-Haul parked in Rancho Cordova was hauling 2,000 gallons of diesel, police say

Thousands of gallons of diesel found in stolen U-Haul in Sacramento area

RANCHO CORDOVA – Officers discovered thousands of gallons of diesel fuel in a stolen U-Haul truck in Rancho Cordova, authorities said.

Rancho Cordova police said in a Friday social media post that officers were recently dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle spotted off of Sunrise Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found that the suspicious vehicle was a U-Haul truck.

The truck was found to have been stolen, police said. Opening the back, officers then discovered an unusual sight – around 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel in several containers.

Investigators believe the fuel was also probably stolen and was on its way to be used at another location before the truck was parked in Rancho Cordova.

No suspects have been named at this point in the investigation.