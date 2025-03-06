Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing dog reunited with homeowner displaced by Rancho Cordova house fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog who went missing after a fire at a Rancho Cordova home Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner, officials say.

Crews from the Metro and Sacramento City fire departments responded to the scene along Rio Bravo Circle a little after 6:30 a.m. and found a house on fire.

The homeowner was able to get out safely, firefighters say. No other injuries were reported, but the owner's dog went missing even after a primary search of the home by crews. 

A few hours later, the owner's dog was found unharmed nearby and was reunited with its owner. 

Firefighters say the home suffered major damage in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.