Missing dog reunited with homeowner displaced by Rancho Cordova house fire

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog who went missing after a fire at a Rancho Cordova home Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner, officials say.

Crews from the Metro and Sacramento City fire departments responded to the scene along Rio Bravo Circle a little after 6:30 a.m. and found a house on fire.

The homeowner was able to get out safely, firefighters say. No other injuries were reported, but the owner's dog went missing even after a primary search of the home by crews.

A few hours later, the owner's dog was found unharmed nearby and was reunited with its owner.

Firefighters say the home suffered major damage in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.