Rancho Cordova police use new cameras, team up with USPS to crack down on mail theft

How Rancho Cordova police are using new cameras to crack down on mail theft

The Rancho Cordova Police Department is cracking down on mail theft with new technology and by working with the U.S. Postal Inspector Service.

Police Chief Matthew Tamayo showed CBS13 the real-time information center where officers analyze the live feeds of the traffic cameras across the city with new Flock cameras that read license plates and give vehicle descriptions during the day or night.

The officers can then relay the information instantly to patrol officers who are in the field.

One of the biggest gamechangers is the new working relationship Rancho Cordova PD has with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Police are in constant communication with them, comparing the mail theft reports they each receive, connecting dots faster.

A recent case is when suspects broke into a USPS vehicle. Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service worked together, sharing the information each agency received to follow the traffic and flock cameras, leading them to suspect vehicles and eventually the suspects, arresting them.

"Mail theft is a crime that affects people more than just their mail being stolen," said Tamayo. "Oftentimes it's IDs, it's cards from grandma, it's check information, it's bank statements and all that can be cultivated and turned into identity theft or credit card fraud."

Chris Fields lives in Rancho Cordova and told CBS13 he has never had his mail stolen, but he never wants to take any chances.

"I check it all the time every day," said Fields. "Important things with my social security and important documents, kind of questionable, like I don't want to get my identity taken."

A big issue when it comes to mail theft is people getting their hands on master keys or making copies of them.

"A thief, if they have a master key, can be in and out of that mailbox in 30 seconds," said Tamayo. "It's more of a crime of opportunity and convenience."

The USPS is working to install electronic locks, but Tamayo said it has not happened in Rancho Cordova just yet.

He hopes the working relationship they have with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and their new technology serves as an example to other communities on how to better crack down on mail theft and keep communities safe.