2 arrested after punch at Sonora fair leads to shooting

SONORA — Two people were arrested after a punch at the Mother Lode Fair in Sonora led to a gun being fired, authorities said Saturday.

Michael D. Dickman, 35 of Merced, faces charges of brandishing a gun, battery, unlawful discharge of a gun and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Alyssa L. Barrientos, 34, also of Merced, faces related charges after she was identified as the owner of the vehicle and one of the firearms seized.

It happened at around 11 p.m. Friday. The Sonora Police Department said Dickman punched another man after they were engaged in an argument inside the fair. Friends of the man punched followed Dickman to a vehicle parked nearby on Stockton Street. Once there, Dickman allegedly pulled out a gun from the vehicle and fired it into the ground, forcing the others to leave.

Investigators detained all of the involved parties, eventually arresting Dickman and Barrientos. The rest were released. Two firearms were recovered by authorities.

The person who was punched suffered minor injuries. No one was shot.