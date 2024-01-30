Getting Answers: Digging into plan rolled out by Gov. Newsom in Proposition 1 ad

Digging into plan rolled out by Gov. Newsom in Prop 1 ad

SACRAMENTO -- Proposition 1 would authorize nearly $6.4 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance use challenges as well as provide housing for the homeless. Opponents of the measure, which is set to be on the March primary ballot, say the proposition is vague and not a solution to homelessness.

The campaign for Proposition 1 launched with the first television ad, featuring Governor Gavin Newsom speaking about veterans and the benefits the group would face if Prop 1 is passed by California primary voters.

"Prop 1 is for them," Newsom said in the ad.

Proponents for Proposition 1 outline why California voters should vote "yes" in March. The list, which is included for voters on the voter guide, would:

Expand community-based services

Build supportive housing, including 11,000 treatment beds for Californians

Help homeless veterans by providing $1 billion to serve veterans experiencing homelessness

"They want to build all these facilities. They want to build these beds, but they're going to reduce the amount to be spent on services," said Paul Simmons, a director in the campaign against Prop 1.

Opponents of the measure say it's vague and doesn't offer concrete solutions, while also taking money from mental health services across the state.

According to the voter guide: "The State has failed at reducing California's homelessness problem. Sacramento has already thrown $20 billion at the crisis in the last five years without making significant progress. The number of unhoused people increased 6% last year."



Cuts to services for the mentally ill, opponents say Prop 1 "steals" almost one-third of guaranteed annual funding.