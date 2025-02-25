Proposed California bill would use dogs to scare bears from populated areas

Bill proposes using dogs to keep black bears under control in California

SACRAMENTO -- There is a new effort underway to manage California's black bear population without having to kill them.

A proposed bill aims to keep bears away from populated areas by using dogs to scare them off, but not everyone agrees with the approach.

Assemblywoman Heather Hadwick (R-Alturas) introduced the bill, which would reinstate a "pursuit season." That would allow "trained houndsmen" to use dogs to chase black bears out of populated areas.

Supporters say it helps reinforce the bear's natural fear of humans and ultimately reduce human-bear conflicts. Additionally, the bill would allow the Fish and Game Commission to establish an eventual bear hunting season using dogs.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the black bear population has more than doubled in the past decade, now estimated anywhere between 60,000 to 80,000.

Some advocates, like the Bear League in Lake Tahoe, disputed those numbers, citing its likely duplicate reports of the same bear. The group says this bill would be ineffective, dangerous and could cause cubs to be separated from their mothers.

"It starts out as a humane non-lethal way but actually all it is is a foot in the door to go back to hounding bears. Nobody is going to go for this. It's just completely disgusting," said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League.

As for the legislation, it's expected to undergo hearings in the next few weeks.