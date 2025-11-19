2 private investigators charged with witness tampering in former Stockton police sergeant's sex assault case

Two private investigators are accused of trying to keep a key witness from testifying in the prosecution of a former Stockton police sergeant, who pleaded guilty in a sexual assault case and was sentenced earlier this year, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors charged Mary Greenberg, 62, and her daughter, Kramer Greenberg, 34, with multiple felonies after they allegedly attempted to bribe and relocate one of Nicholas Bloed's victims — identified in court documents as Jane Doe — to prevent her from appearing at trial.

Both were working on behalf of Bloed, who was sentenced in June to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four women while on duty. Bloed must also register as a sex offender for at least 20 years.

Nicholas Bloed San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The Greenbergs offered the witness an undisclosed amount of money, paid in installments, in an effort to ensure she would be "unavailable" for testimony, according to the district attorney's office. Prosecutors allege Mary Greenberg then enlisted her daughter to arrange transportation for the witness to Southern California and took additional steps to keep her from appearing in court.

Prosecutors said the witness instead contacted the district attorney's office to report the alleged bribe and attempts to interfere with her testimony, which led to the eventual arrest of the Greenbergs.

Mary Greenberg was charged with preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying, attempting to dissuade a witness, conspiracy, bribery of a witness, interfering with testimony, and offering a bribe, the district attorney's office said. Kramer Greenberg faces charges of attempting to dissuade a witness, conspiracy and interfering with testimony.

"There will be zero tolerance for anyone attempting to interfere with the administration of justice in San Joaquin County," District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement. "Anyone attempting to prevent and interfere with the prosecution of criminals that have terrorized the victims of San Joaquin County will absolutely be met with the full force of this District Attorney's Office."

The Greenbergs are scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.