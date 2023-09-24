Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $785 million after no winning tickets sold for Saturday's drawing

Here's what to do if you win the lottery Feeling lucky? Here's what to do if you win the lottery 05:12

Powerball's jackpot has now risen to an estimated $785 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers in Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33 and 66, with a Powerball of 21. Several players in Saturday's drawing did win big: three tickets sold in California, Florida and New York matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One Michigan player matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature.

But no ticket matched all six numbers, meaning the rest of the jackpot rolls over into the next drawing.

When's the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Monday, and it is set to be the fourth largest prize in the game's history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot on Monday are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday, that person will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $785 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million. If a winner picks the annuitized prize, the lottery makes one immediate payment, then doles 29 out annual payments. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

What was the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022.

The third most valuable jackpot ticket was sold earlier this year in California.The grand prize for the July 19 drawing was $1.08 billion. There have been 28 consecutive drawings since then without a grand prize winner.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. They're available for sale in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

Lottery scams to watch out for

There are a number of common lottery scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They usually involve getting a call, email or letter saying you won a sweepstakes, lottery or prize. Some scams ask people to pay money in order to access their price winnings.

"Do not send money! If you are asked to pay a fee to claim a prize, you are likely being scammed," Powerball notes on its website. "This includes cashier's checks, money orders or any type of prepaid card."

Lotteries will never contact players via email or social media to tell them that they've won a prize unless they've specifically entered an official lottery promotion or contest, according to Powerball. People should never accept a collect call from someone claiming to be a lottery official.