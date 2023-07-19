Power restored after warehouse fire on 4th Street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Power is coming back on for a neighborhood in Sacramento after a warehouse caught fire overnight Wednesday.

The incident started around 4 a.m. along the 2100 block of 4th Street.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found a fire coming from the front side of a boarded-up warehouse.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, but power was also knocked out to dozens of SMUD customers in the area. Crews encountered arcing power lines when they got to the scene, firefighters said.

The warehouse was pretty much empty with not much material inside. No injuries were reported.

Power was restored by around 6 a.m.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.