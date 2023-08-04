Power knocked out in Roseville due to a crash into a 12kv transformer

ROSEVILLE -- A crash into a 12kv transformer knocked out power to some residents for a period of time, according to Roseville Fire Department.

The crash occurred early Friday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Blue Oaks Boulevard.

Upon crashing into the transformer, the occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle before crews arrived on the scene.

The transformer, however, caught fire and crews had to wait for Roseville Electric to confirm that the transformer was de-energized. It wasn't until then that fire personnel were able to put out the fire.

Power has since been restored.