Federal funding cuts to U.S. Forest Service raise wildfire concerns in Placer County

AUBURN — Federal funding cuts to the U.S. Forest Service are raising concerns in California's Placer County about whether there will be enough resources to prevent wildfires.

Fewer fuel reduction projects could increase the risk of catastrophic wildfires, leaving residents worried about the future.

For residents in Foresthill, the fear is real. In Placer County, more than 50% of the forestlands are managed by the U.S. Forest Service, making mitigation efforts essential in preventing devastating fires.

Bryan Tidwell, a Foresthill resident, said he was evacuated during the devastating Mosquito Fire, which burned more than 76,000 acres across Placer and El Dorado counties.

"It's still fresh for our families. So many lost their homes and are still struggling with that reality," Tidwell said.

Tidwell and others fear that potential funding cuts to agencies like the Forest Service could mean fewer prescribed burns and fuel reduction projects. That could leave Placer County with more to burn and a greater risk of history repeating itself.

"If you look around, we're surrounded by trees and nature, and if it's not taken care of, we lose more than just our houses," Tidwell added.

Tidwell is one of thousands of residents in Placer County working to make their communities more fire-resilient. According to Dory Cox with the Fire Safe Alliance, awareness of wildfire risks has increased significantly over the past five to 10 years.

The Fire Safe Alliance is a community organization that works directly with the Forest Service on fuel reduction projects, focusing on public education and planning. Cox said that it's critical to continue their efforts.

"These grants and these efforts are important for the work that they do, and I think it's important to not disrupt that forward momentum that we have," Cox said.

While the full impact of potential funding cuts on this year's scheduled fire mitigation projects remains unclear, Placer County officials are closely monitoring the situation.

District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson released a statement emphasizing the importance of the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management as critical partners in reducing fire risks. "Any funding disruptions could delay essential fuel reduction projects," she said.

Gustafson added that local officials are actively working with state and federal partners to address these and other potential challenges.