Possibly armed suspect inside North Sacramento home prompts SWAT response
SACRAMENTO – One person has been detained but a second armed suspect may still be inside a home after a shooting in North Sacramento, police said Monday morning.
Sacramento police responded to the scene along the 3400 block of Astoria Street just before 3:30 a.m.
There, police said officers discovered a shooting had taken place. Officers also located a victim but no injuries were reported.
SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team are now responding to the area after officers got word that a second armed suspect may still be inside. Due to the situation, Astoria Street from Dayton Street to South Avenue is closed.
No other details about the situation have been released.
