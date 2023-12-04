Watch CBS News
Possibly armed suspect inside North Sacramento home prompts SWAT response

SACRAMENTO – One person has been detained but a second armed suspect may still be inside a home after a shooting in North Sacramento, police said Monday morning.

Sacramento police responded to the scene along the 3400 block of Astoria Street just before 3:30 a.m.

There, police said officers discovered a shooting had taken place. Officers also located a victim but no injuries were reported.

SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team are now responding to the area after officers got word that a second armed suspect may still be inside. Due to the situation, Astoria Street from Dayton Street to South Avenue is closed.

No other details about the situation have been released.

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

