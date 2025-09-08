Water polo athletes in California's Shingle Springs win fight to display senior banners

A long-standing tradition for senior athletes at Ponderosa High School in the Northern California town of Shingle Springs was suddenly at risk until students and parents pushed back — and CBS13 got involved.

For many senior athletes, seeing their banners displayed around campus is a proud moment, recognition of years of hard work and dedication. But for Ponderosa's water polo team, that recognition nearly didn't happen.

The controversy began when parents learned the school deemed the team's senior banners "inappropriate" because of the athletes' uniforms.

Principal Jeremy Hunt explained in an email that "these types of photos would be students wearing a Speedo or bathing suit. I wouldn't sanction hanging a photo of students in either."

Parents like Brandy Kollenborn, whose children play water polo, disagreed.

"A water polo suit is a double line suit, it is a compression garment," Kollenborn said. "These actually show a lot less than a lot of the sporting uniforms that some other teams wear. Although I never think this should be about what an athlete looks like in their uniform."

CBS13 checked with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and confirmed that water polo uniforms, including those pictured on the banners, meet official requirements.

In protest, students wore shirts reading "This Is My Uniform" and "Don't Shame My Sport," even hanging their banners from their cars to make their message heard.

"The school doesn't support the program very much," said water polo athlete Noah Kollenborn. "They're kinda trying to hide us, and I'm not a huge fan of it."

When CBS13 reached out to the El Dorado Union High School District, the superintendent was unavailable for an interview but provided a statement:

"We are committed to working with our sports boosters to create banners and posters that appropriately honor our athletes and allow us to focus on celebrating their achievements."

Just two days later, the school and district reversed course. In a new statement, they told CBS13, "While the site administration initially declined the request to hang the banners, after review, we determined the banners were appropriate and consistent with past practice."

Parents called it a partial victory.

"We feel like this is a win and loss all at the same time," Kollenborn said. "While they're going to allow the banners to go out, they've reiterated that the uniforms are inappropriate."

Kollenborn added she was grateful for the attention CBS13 brought to the issue.

"I'm super grateful to CBS for stepping in and thinking this was important to cover because I feel like you really made a difference in helping us."

Parents and student athletes say they plan to take the fight further, appearing at the next school board meeting to push for a permanent policy ensuring senior banners are displayed for all sports programs in the future.