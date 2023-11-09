Police: Vallejo homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect

VALLEJO - An investigation is underway after police said a homeowner shot and killed a burglary suspect in Vallejo Monday morning.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of Georgia Street for a report of a shooting.

A man was found with one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said they learned from witnesses and the reporting party that the man burglarized the home and he was shot at least once by the homeowner after entering the home.

The identification of the man who died has not been released at this time.

The city's 19th homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Vallejo Police Department.