Police: Teacher arrested for being drunk on George L. Mosher Elementary campus in Stockton

STOCKTON — A teacher in Stockton was arrested for being drunk while on school grounds this week, police said Saturday.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened at George L. Mosher Elementary on Buddy Holly Drive.

The teacher was identified as Stacy Michelle Johnson, 52, of Sacramento. She was arrested at approximately 12:28 p.m. on Friday.

Johnson was also found with an open alcohol container at the time of her arrest.

Lodi Unified released a statement Saturday evening saying it is cooperating with Stockton police during the investigation.