Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information, including a suspect description, has been released by police.
