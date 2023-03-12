Police searching for woman accused of pointing gun at protesters in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at protesters in downtown Sacramento on Friday.
Police say the incident happened during a First Amendment demonstration during the afternoon hours.
Detectives say they are actively investigating and are asking anyone with video to contact police.
