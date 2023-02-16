Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who allegedly killed California woman in Las Vegas over 30 years ago

LAS VEGAS - Investigators are searching for a murder suspect in the 1989 killing of a California woman and the disappearance of her kids.

Police are searching for a man known only as "Fernando." He's accused of stabbing 28-year-old Marina Ramos to death in Arizona
50 miles south of Las Vegas 34 years ago. Her body remained unidentified until February of 2022 when the FBI used her fingerprints to find a relative.

Ramos was reported missing with her two daughters after they were seen near Los Angeles with a man named "Fernando."

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the police. 

