Watch CBS News
Local

Police searching for at-risk man last seen in South Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help to locate an at-risk missing man.

Phong Ong, 62, is in danger due to medical conditions, according to police. His medical issues were not disclosed.  

Ong was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the 4700 block of Bamford Dr., which is in South Sacramento.

Phong is described as 5'5" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He is nonverbal and may be disoriented. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.