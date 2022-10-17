Police searching for at-risk man last seen in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help to locate an at-risk missing man.
Phong Ong, 62, is in danger due to medical conditions, according to police. His medical issues were not disclosed.
Ong was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the 4700 block of Bamford Dr., which is in South Sacramento.
Phong is described as 5'5" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He is nonverbal and may be disoriented. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.