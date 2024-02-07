Police investigating shooting in south Sacramento, no victims located
SACRAMENTO - No victims were located when police said they found evidence of a shooting in the Meadowview neighborhood of south Sacramento late Wednesday morning.
When police received a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of Meadowview Road at about 11:15 a.m., they said officers responded and found evidence of a shooting.
Police said no victims were found at the scene. Officers were still at the scene at about 12:15 p.m. processing the scene, interviewing witnesses and investigating.
No other information was available.
