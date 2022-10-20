Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 1 dead in East Sacramento shooting near 39th and N streets

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/20/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/20/22 02:48

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday.

The scene is near 39th and N streets.

Sacramento police confirmed that they are investigating a shooting in the area that left one man dead. 

No suspect information has been released. 

Several roads are closed in the area due to the investigation.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 1:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.