Police: 1 dead in East Sacramento shooting near 39th and N streets

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday.

The scene is near 39th and N streets.

ADVISORY: There is a large police presence in the area of 39th Street and N Street as officers investigate a shooting that occurred. There are some road closures as officers investigate. Please plan for alternate routes if you will be travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/bBGg8o5TES — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) October 20, 2022

Sacramento police confirmed that they are investigating a shooting in the area that left one man dead.

No suspect information has been released.

Several roads are closed in the area due to the investigation.

Updates to follow.