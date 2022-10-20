Police: 1 dead in East Sacramento shooting near 39th and N streets
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday.
The scene is near 39th and N streets.
Sacramento police confirmed that they are investigating a shooting in the area that left one man dead.
No suspect information has been released.
Several roads are closed in the area due to the investigation.
Updates to follow.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.