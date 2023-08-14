Up to $100K stolen in "flash mob" robbery at Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Canoga Park

Investigation into brazen flash mob robbery continues in Canoga Park Investigation into brazen flash mob robbery continues in Canoga Park 02:49

Police are investigating a "flash mob" robbery that occurred at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Canoga Park on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, anywhere between 20 and 30 suspects flooded the mall's Nordstrom store a little after 4 p.m., ransacking shelves and displays for anything they could grab before fleeing.

LAPD says that between $60,000 and $100,000 in stolen items were taken by the group of suspects, who were both male and female and wore face coverings.

Video from the scene shows suspects grabbing clothing, purses and even dragging displays with them as they wreaked havoc in just several short minutes.

Some reports even indicate that a security guard at the store was sprayed with either mace or pepper spray as the brazen robbery occurred.

A similar incident occurred back in Nov. of 2021, when a group of suspects targeted the same Nordstrom store, spraying one of the security guards with bear spray.

No injuries have been reported.

Los Angeles area politicians issued statements after video of the incident began to circulate social media.

"What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable," said a statement from Mayor Karen Bass. "Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future."

"The crimes committed at the Topanga Mall are shocking and it's sickening to see brazen organized theft rings active again in LA. These individuals must be held accountable," Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield said in a statement to KCAL News. "Many families, including mine, love going to Westfield Topanga and I know how this sort of event can shake our shared sense of safety. I will continue to work with Mayor Bass, Chief Moore and LAPD to further boost safety measures here and help protect West Valley retailers and customers."

Residents who regularly shop in the area are fed up with the repeat occurrences, calling out the controversial zero-bail policy that prevents LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department from requiring cash bail for people arrested on misdemeanors or non-violent offenses.

"Police are handcuffed themselves, they cant do what they're supposed to do," said Woodland Hills resident Steve Grossman. "Criminals are not being prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

"I won't go near this mall or any mall. I do all my shopping online," said Meri Grossman. "It's just, it's too dangerous."

Attorney Scott Tenley says that with the lack of consequences, perpetrators are far more likely to continue committing these brazen acts.

"The concern is, if individuals don't have any money in their pocket, they might end up in jail waiting for trial. The flip side of that, though, is, it creates an incentive for people to commit these types of nonviolent property crimes," Tenley said. "Perpetrators know what to do. Try to dress in mono single-color clothing, cover your face. Stay in the pack. Don't do anything that distinguishes you and get out of there quick. It's almost like a recipe."

Neither the Westfield Topanga mall nor Nordstrom was available for comment upon request by KCAL News.

This is the second robbery to have occurred under similar circumstances in the last week, after a group of 30 was seen stealing up to $300k worth of goods from a Saint Laurent at the Americana in Glendale.