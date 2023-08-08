Mob of more than 30 storms Saint Laurent in Glendale, steals nearly $300K worth of merchandise

Police are investigating a "flash mob" robbery involving between 30 and 40 people in Glendale on Tuesday, when the Saint Laurent store was hit for nearly $300,000 in stolen goods.

According to Glendale Police Department, the group hit the store, located inside of the Americana on S. Brand Boulevard, just before 5 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the massive group stormed the store and took off with dozens of items before fleeing from the area in approximately 20 different cars.

Despite briefly pursuing one of the cars, Glendale police were unable to catch the suspect and called the chase off out of interest for public safety.

No one was injured in the incident, and no weapons are believed to have been used.

As they continue their investigation, detectives report that they have gathered some evidence that may be of use in identifying some of the suspects involved.

They are unsure if the incident is related to any other robberies that have happened in the area in recent weeks.