Investigators seeking help identifying suspects who robbed Tilly's in Westlake Village

Authorities are seeking help locating a pair of grand theft suspects who targeted a Westlake Village retail store back in late-July.

Images from surveillance footage inside of the Tilly's. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two suspects entered the Tilly's store, located inside of the Shoppes at Westlake Village, back on July 26 at around 10:40 a.m.

The suspects "emptied the entire floor display of Nike t-shirts into a large plastic bag," said a statement from deputies. "They exited the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise."

Tilly's reported a total loss of $3,000 as a result of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 878-1808.