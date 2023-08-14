Investigators seeking help identifying suspects who robbed Tilly's in Westlake Village
Authorities are seeking help locating a pair of grand theft suspects who targeted a Westlake Village retail store back in late-July.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two suspects entered the Tilly's store, located inside of the Shoppes at Westlake Village, back on July 26 at around 10:40 a.m.
The suspects "emptied the entire floor display of Nike t-shirts into a large plastic bag," said a statement from deputies. "They exited the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise."
Tilly's reported a total loss of $3,000 as a result of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 878-1808.
