Tracy police ask community for information regarding 2023 McDonald Park homicide

Tracy police are asking the community to help uncover new details regarding a 2023 murder at a community park — two years after two men were arrested in connection to the incident.

Officials said that Khyrei Currie-Ingram was shot and killed on April 21, 2023, at McDonald Park.

A little over a year after the shooting, police said they had arrested 24-year-old Juan Santos and 18-year-old Adrian Darbison after serving search warrants at four separate homes.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, had any sort of contact with Inram-Currie, or have information about the shooting to contact them.

A spokesperson from the police department said they were waiting to hear back from investigators regarding the status of the cases against Santos and Darbison.