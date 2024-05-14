2 suspects arrested for deadly shooting at Tracy park in 2023

TRACY – Two suspects in a deadly shooting at a Tracy park have been arrested more than a year after the shooting, police said.

On April 23, 2023, police said Khyrei Currie was shot and killed at McDonald Park in Tracy.

Over the past year, detectives identified 24-year-old Juan Santos of Tracy and 18-year-old Adrian Darbison of Manteca as the suspects.

Investigators served a search and arrest warrant at four homes on Tuesday. Two of the homes were in Manteca, one on N. MacArthur Drive and the other on Sephos Street. Another home was on Darrah Street in Ceres while the last home was on West 9th Street in Tracy.

Santos was arrested in Tracy and Darbison was arrested in Manteca. They were both booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder and conspiracy.

The Tracy Police Department's General Investigations Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Special Enforcement Team, Crisis Response Unit, patrol officers and Crime Scene Technicians served the search warrants.