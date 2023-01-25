Watch CBS News
Police arrest suspected prowler accused of terrorizing midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday that investigators arrested a suspect tied to several reports, which spanned throughout 2020 and 2021, of a man prowling at midtown residences.

The suspect was identified as Juan Soto, 37. Sacramento police said he was arrested by county sheriff's deputies last October for a similar incident and remains in custody after prosecutors filed new charges related to five different cases with the police department.

Soto is accused of terrorizing the midtown and Colonial park neighborhoods. Reports include a man trespassing on properties, looking through windows, and, in some instances, masturbating.

Investigators said DNA evidence collected from some of the scenes linked the same unknown offender. As Soto was already previously arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for a similar incident, the DNA samples later determined he was the same suspect, police said.

Sacramento police encourage anyone with information related to Soto or the incidents to contact the department.

