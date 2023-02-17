P!NK's new "Trustfall" tour will kick in Sacramento come October

SACRAMENTO – P!NK has released a new album and has also now announced a new tour.

The Trustfall Tour is set to hit 14 cities come fall and will kick off right here in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Oct. 12.

Indie rockers Grouplove and KidCutUp are slated to be the opening acts.

P!NK's Trustfall tour will follow her Summer Carnival tour, which is set to run from July through early October but won't be stopping by Northern California

Tickets for the Trustfall tour are set to go on sale Feb. 24.